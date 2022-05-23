Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will leave Australia for Tokyo this afternoon, accompanied by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden -- with whom Albanese has already spoken by phone -- and Indian PM Narendra Modi in his first Quad meeting. Albanese was sworn in as prime minister this morning.

The timing of the Quad meeting hard on the heels of an election loomed as problematic in the event of a lack of a clear-cut victory. But Albanese has used the meeting to brush aside questions about waiting for a determination of his minority or majority status and seized the reins as quickly as possible, with an interim ministry sworn in of Wong, Richard Marles, Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher.

Labor remains on 72 seats but is ahead in Bennelong, Deakin, Lyons, Macnamara and Richmond. It is also still a chance in Brisbane if it can overtake the Greens on primaries, and Andrew Constance is not yet safe for the Liberals in Gilmore. There's a feeling within Labor ranks that they'll secure a majority, but not before the massive number of postal votes has been counted in the days to come.