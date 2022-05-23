One of the few survivors from the Saturday night massacre of Liberals in Victoria is also the least-deserving: Alan Tudge will hang on in Aston despite a swing of more than 7% against him -- even bigger than the state-wide swing against his party.

Tudge spent the campaign in hiding, while his colleagues covered for him, pretending not to know about the compensation payout to his former staffer Rachelle Miller.

Miller's allegations of assault against Tudge during their relationship remain unresolved, courtesy of Scott Morrison's reluctance to institute a fully independent inquiry into the allegations (it should be noted that serious sexual harassment allegations against Barnaby Joyce also remain unresolved due to the lack of an independent investigation).