Insiders had its biggest-ever audience on Sunday as the 90-minute program cracked one million viewers nationally level for the first time. The 1.077 million on ABC TV and ABC News was up strongly from the 886,000 in 2019 and 896,000 in 2016. The 2019 edition was Barrie Cassidy’s final edition. Yesterday's episode was David Speers’ first election edition of the program and saw Insiders finish as the fourth-most watched program nationwide.

Across news programs, the 7pm ABC News last night featured an integrated election wrap with figures, interviews and commentary, averaging almost one million with 991,000. However, Seven News brought in 1.618 million (boosted by a late AFL game) and Nine News had 1.323 million (with the help of the afternoon NRL game), meaning they were the top two programs on the night, followed by The Voice on Seven with 1.181 million.

Nine also returned Celebrity Apprentice (why?), bringing in 539,000 and ranking ninth nationally. Over on 60 Minutes -- 578,000 -- the election coverage comprised Chris Uhlmann being interviewed for his analysis. Weak. Should have worked to get an interview.