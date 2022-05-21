Independent candidates could have a huge say on the makeup of Australia’s next parliament, with one former Liberal minister stating they may be a game-changer.

A number of so-called teal independents are looking to roll sitting Liberal MPs predominantly in inner-city seats, having made climate action and a federal anti-corruption agency the centrepieces of their campaigns.

Former journalist Zoe Daniel has run a prominent campaign against Liberal MP Tim Wilson in the seat of Goldstein, while federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg will also face a strong challenge from Monique Ryan in Kooyong.

With counting continuing, Mr Wilson was facing a swing of just over 10 per cent against him at 7pm (AEST) in the Victorian seat, while Mr Frydenberg was holding on by a five per cent margin.

Climate 200 convenor Simon Holmes a Court, who is supporting the independent candidates, said two-to-four of the independents he’s backed would win seats. He said making seats marginal was also important.

“The real thing to watch tonight is how many seats come down to a two-horse race between the independent candidate and the incumbent,” he told Sky News.

“We’ll see how many seats become marginal this election which will be very exciting.”

Mr Holmes a Court said it was unsurprising the independent candidates had not declared who they would support in a hung parliament.

“That’s absolutely a matter for each of the candidates to form a position, we were completely hands-off,” he said.

“No strings attached, completely up to them, but I understand … the successful ones will go into negotiations, and if you walk into a negotiation, you want to have as many options in front of you.”

Former Liberal minister Christopher Pyne labelled the teal independents “political deceivers” and “political frauds”.

“They have one purpose and that’s to remove small-l Liberal members from the party room and to make the Liberal Party more right-wing and therefore unelectable,” he told Seven News.

“Calling them independents is really quite false. It’s a very obvious campaign and I don’t think they’ll do as well.”

Ms Daniel said on Twitter she was hopeful of making history in Goldstein.

Crossbenchers seeking re-election from the last parliament included independents Zali Steggall, Helen Haines and Andrew Wilkie, along with Adam Bandt (Greens), Bob Katter (Katter’s Australian Party), Craig Kelly (United Australia Party) and Rebekha Sharkie (Centre Alliance).