Anthony Albanese will be Australia’s next prime minister after a chaotic night of election results delivered government to Labor — though without it yet being clear whether it will govern in minority or majority. The night saw a swing against both parties that delivered a huge number of independents and saw the Liberal Party heartland turn savagely on Scott Morrison.

The Coalition is facing a nationwide swing of 5%, but the bulk of it has gone not to the ALP, which has only picked up six seats net so far, but most prominently to an array of “teal” independents, six of whom will enter the House of Representatives after a night of slaughter for Liberal moderates: Josh Frydenberg, Tim Wilson, Jason Falinski, Dave Sharma, Trent Zimmerman and Celia Hammond in Perth all lost — comfortably — to teal independents, and to the Greens, who have picked up a nationwide 2% swing and a 2.7% swing in Queensland.

Labor was unable to capitalise on the strong swing against the government, picking up only half a dozen seats on the east coast and losing two to the Greens and set to lose Longman as well. However, it picked up Boothby in South Australia and three seats in WA, with the possibility of a fourth leaving it tantalisingly close to outright victory.

On a day described by putative opposition leader Peter Dutton as a “terrible day”, the collapse left Morrison with fewer than 70 seats and struggling to get far above 60. Just before 11pm, Morrison announced he was stepping down as Liberal leader, effectively conceding the election despite the lack of a formal concession to Labor.