The Australian Greens have had a historic strong result in Brisbane inner-city seats during the 2022 federal election, paving the way for Queensland to become the new stronghold for the party.

For weeks, polling had been suggesting a strong showing in the Sunshine State, and election night was no different. On Saturday night, with 48.3% of the vote counted, the Greens had received 13.2% of the vote with a 2.9% swing towards them. This has translated to Griffith and Ryan being likely pickups, while Brisbane is also in sight.

Max Chandler-Mather looks set to become the next member for Griffith as he bests Labor’s Terri Butler. Chandler-Mather worked as the strategist for previous Greens state campaigns and ran the election campaign of high-profile Greens councillor Jonathan Sri. In Griffith, once a seat belonging to then prime minister Kevin Rudd, a well-resourced campaign built on face-to-face conversations that Chandler-Mather likened to “social work” has paid off big time.

In nearby Ryan, Elizabeth Watson-Brown is likely to defeat Liberal MP Julian Simmonds. In a seat that has been battered by flooding this year, Watson-Brown capitalised on the government’s inaction to push hard on climate action while also tying in her experience in architecture to spruik sustainable development.

Stephen Bates is also polling well in Brisbane where incumbent Trevor Evens has conceded. Labor’s Madonna Jarrett is behind Bates by less than a per cent with 58.5% voted, although the party says it expects a strong postal result.

Throughout the campaign, the Queensland Greens had been quietly confident about the strength of their ground game in inner-city Brisbane. Greens leader Adam Bandt boasted that they’d “knocked on every door and had over 30,000 conversations with voters” in Griffith. Cost of living, climate change and plane noise were big issues in the campaign, which also played to their strengths. Plus, an innovative online campaign sought to channel interest in these topics towards the Greens.

Despite its reputation as Australia’s most conservative state, a remarkable result for the Greens in inner-city Brisbane seats has earned it the nickname Greensland, at least for tonight.