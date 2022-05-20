Right-wing politicians and parties have spent the dying days of the election spruiking a scare campaign that Australia is set to hand over its sovereignty as part of a World Health Organization (WHO) treaty.

Since the start of May, international conspiracy theorists have spread misinformation that a plan to update WHO international health regulations would allow it to unilaterally declare global lockdowns. Multiple experts told AAP FactCheck that this is false.

This conspiracy theory has been localised here by political parties hoping to revitalise fears of lockdowns and anti-vaccine sentiment in the community. After spending months banking on vaccine mandates and safety as its ticket to electoral success, Clive Palmer and Craig Kelly’s United Australia Party has pivoted hard to this scare campaign.