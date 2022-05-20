It was Nine’s night thanks to the NRL coverage, which averaged 560,000 viewers for the game won by Brisbane over Newcastle (219,000 on Foxtel). Over on Ten, MasterChef Australia raked in 656,000 and Masterclass, 411,000, while on Seven, Home and Away topped out at 766,000.

The most watched non-news program was again the 5.30-6pm bit of The Chase Australia with 868,000 viewers -- it’s not in prime time, which says it all about the standard of non-news programs from 6pm onwards.

A certain triennial event tomorrow won’t be won and done until The Big A has spoken: ABC TV tomorrow night is the place to be, and the election result won’t be known until Antony Green has called it. No matter who Nine, Seven, Ten and the After Dark Barkers at Sky have as their number-cruncher, Green is the man. Easy choice.