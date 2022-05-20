A few weeks ago, the ever-astute Niki Savva wrote that Scott Morrison could be remembered as the prime minister who won the election he should’ve lost and lost the election he should’ve won.

Many people, particularly progressives, would likely take umbrage with the idea that Morrison should be winning this election. After all, this is the prime minister who went to Hawaii during the bushfires, ballsed-up the vaccine rollout, failed to plan for the Omicron wave, remained tin-eared around serious matters of sexual misconduct within the Coalition, and, by his own admission, has little policy ambition for what would be the Coalition’s fourth term in office.

But putting aside all that, Morrison has presided over a remarkable pandemic success story, which should have the Coalition cruising toward a landslide rather than praying for another miracle. Australia has had one of the lowest COVID death rates in the world. Our vaccination figures are also world-leading. Those months of painful pandemic restrictions are a thing of the past. So are the horrifying images from March 2020 of Centrelink queues stretching down the block -- just over two years on, unemployment is at a 50-year low.