About bloody time. The final full day of the election campaign, no more cursed “hole in your bucket” ad, no more glib soundbites and staged photo-ops, no more rubbish about “costings” and... you get the drift. Your correspondent is tired. Both campaigns are tired. Voters are tired. Let’s never do a six-week campaign again, please.

Anyway, today kicked off with the quaint tradition of pre-election editorials. Predictably, The Fin, and all the News Corp papers barring the NT News, backed the Coalition. The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, The Canberra Times and Guardian Australia all offered degrees of support to Labor.

But there was more troubling news for Prime Minister Scott Morrison in The Australian -- an election-eve leak suggesting Foreign Minister Marise Payne’s push for more aid in the Pacific had been stymied by the national security committee of cabinet.