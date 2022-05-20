One of the most valuable pieces of data provided by Isentia for Crikey's Campaign Insights has been about what issues have dominated coverage from week to week during the campaign. They've shown that Scott Morrison's efforts to run down Anthony Albanese's lead have been hampered by having to regularly "fight on his opponent's turf" -- not talking about issues that are his strengths (macroeconomic management and national security) but instead about issues that Labor is strong on (wages, health, aged care).

Data from the final week of the campaign to Wednesday night also shows a similar contest being fought over the messaging of the leaders -- the issues they talk about unprompted. Both started with a specific list of issues that formed the core of their opening pitches. For Anthony Albanese, those issues were aged care and childcare, unemployment and jobs, climate action, skills, infrastructure, healthcare and cost of living -- all issues that Labor believes play well for it. For Morrison, the list was the economy, unemployment and jobs, lower taxes, infrastructure and national security -- likewise, issues that the Liberals believe play well for them.

Notice that Morrison's list was significantly shorter. Critics may argue that he had little else to talk about, but that means Morrison had a much more targeted message, whereas Albanese made the mistake of diffusing Labor's message across a range of policy areas without a unifying and underlying message. If Morrison manages to scrape home tomorrow, this may have been a contributing factor to Labor's loss.