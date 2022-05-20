The MP for one of NSW’s most marginal Liberal seats looks grim. Reid’s Dr Fiona Martin is doing long days at pre-poll in her Western Sydney seat and the strain is showing. When I ask her what voters want to talk about, she parrots the party line and says “border security”.

But I doubt that very much. Last week, in a live radio debate, she appeared to mix up her Labor opponent, Sally Sitou, with another Asian-Australian woman (which she denies), and the electorate has been in an uproar.

During a debate on 2GB, which was also filmed, Martin accused Sitou of moving to the electorate because she "couldn't run in Fowler", and said Kristina Keneally "kicked you out of Fowler too".