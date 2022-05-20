Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

On the eve of the 2022 election, political editor Bernard Keane talks to associate editor Amber Schultz about how the campaign evolved over the past six weeks, what issues became the focus, and what the legacy of the teal independents will be for our final pre-polling day edition of Electioncast.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.