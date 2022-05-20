Clarkson is about half an hour of hypnotic, muscle-memory driving up the freeway north of Perth, right out there in the suburbs billowing away from the centre like a spill. As it happens, the prepoll centre on Ocean Keys Boulevard -- where I meet Labor candidate for Pearce Tracey Roberts -- is on a slight hill, so you can look out from the car park behind the Thirsty Camel bottle shop and the cluster of charity shops and see it spreading north to the horizon, decent-sized houses on decent-sized blocks, surrounded by greenery, linked by giant pancake-flat roundabouts. The city of Wanneroo has been unfurling north for 20 years, and it still is.

The area began to fill up with English expats around the turn of the century, lured by comparatively affordable property, wide open spaces, the beaches -- everything the English expat dreams of when they flee their crowded, drizzled homeland. So it’s sort of perfect that Roberts, from Manchester via the Yorkshire Dales -- holding her accent despite being in Australia since the 1980s -- became their queen. She was Wanneroo mayor for a decade, in local government for roughly a decade more. And she is recognised a lot while I’m around. As we cross the road away from the hectic pre-poll centre, a staffer comes along, implicitly to run interference with locals looking to say hi long enough for us to chat.

“So Ley-bur in the UK is like, with the workers, is that the case here?” A local/Mancunian stops Roberts to clarify, who assures him it is. I say in passing to Senator Sue Lines, who’s there and has been campaigning hard for Roberts in the area, “Oh, it seems like they’re both from Northern England” and she says with a laugh “Everyone here is from Northern England”.