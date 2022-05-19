If Scott Morrison secures victory on Saturday he will face an array of major economic challenges with a massive structural deficit, soaring inflation, rising interest rates and real wages collapsing at the fastest pace in decades.

If he loses, he will leave a decidedly mixed legacy of Coalition economic management over the past nine years.

First, the successes. When Tony Abbott won in 2013, unemployment was 5.7%. Now it's 3.9%. And under Abbott, unemployment was persistently over 6%. But under Malcolm Turnbull (with Morrison as treasurer), unemployment fell significantly, with a major jobs boom that continued when Morrison became prime minister. That pushed unemployment from 6% when Turnbull replaced Abbott to 5% when Morrison went to the 2019 election.