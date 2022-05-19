This is the second in a two-part series about Mandarin-speaking voters in this election by Wanning Sun, a specialist in Chinese media and cultural studies from University of Technology Sydney. Read part one here.

Mention the Mandarin-speaking, first-generation migrants from the People’s Republic of China and WeChat in relation to the election and many will conjure up either fears about misinformation and fake news on WeChat or the likelihood of the Chinese government using WeChat to influence the outcome.

However, despite these common (but sometimes sorely misunderstood) angles, I have seen some promising signs that WeChat can be an effective tool for this community to become more engaged in Australia's political process.