Nearly 200,000 Australians who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating risk not being able to vote in this election because they’re ineligible for phone voting and instead must rely on their postal ballots arriving in time.

Since 2013, about 2000 blind or vision-impaired Australians have voted via the phone voting method. The Australian Electoral commissioner was given the power to allow “coronavirus-affected individuals” to use phone voting from 6.01pm on the Wednesday before the election when the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 was amended in February. The Wednesday cut-off is written into the act and can’t be changed by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).

A total of 193,882 Australians reported testing positive for COVID between Sunday and Wednesday. These people are expected to self-isolate past election day but are ineligible for phone voting. Instead they must rely on their mail ballots arriving in time or miss out on voting. Some have been told by the AEC that their ballot papers won’t be delivered until after the election.

Over the weekend, Kate, 29, started to get symptoms but tested negative on Monday morning. Symptoms worsened over the day and she tested positive on Tuesday.

Since she tested positive before Wednesday 6pm, she was ineligible to vote over the phone. But when she applied for a mail vote, the AEC website said her ballot wasn’t expected to arrive until May 23 — two days after the election — even though she lives in Melbourne.

ATTENTION COVID+ VOTERS.



Today is the final day to apply for a postal vote. If you have contracted COVID-19 since Saturday 14 May, postal voting is the option available to you.



You can apply online up until 6pm today. https://t.co/6MUZgWyjMK #ausvotes2022 pic.twitter.com/jmsnXpZIn5 — AEC ✏️ (@AusElectoralCom) May 17, 2022

On Twitter, the AEC Twitter account’s replies are filled with people who say they have the same problem: “I tested positive on Monday and applied for postal vote that day (the only option on your website) However you’ve indicated that it’s not likely to be received until 29 May” one person tweeted.

I returned a positive test on the 14th in the morning. Your own website knew postal vote would miss out.,I called and was told to wait for the phone voting announcement today. Now I can’t do either. ? pic.twitter.com/bWbLQQeMFQ — MonsieurClayton (@MonsieurClayton) May 18, 2022

The AEC said people who applied for a postal vote would not be fined even if they did not receive it before election day, but could not promise their ballots would be counted.

“Postal votes are being sent out by priority post through Australia Post. Additionally, for late postal vote applications, the AEC uses a courier service to ensure delivery happens even faster. We do absolutely everything in our power to ensure postal vote applications are delivered to voters in time, however we cannot guarantee this,” it said.

Another problem that some have raised is that postal voting requires a witness — a problem for those who’ve tested positive to COVID and live alone.

The AEC reaffirmed the importance of a witness to postal voting and suggested ways voters could fulfil this requirement.

“They may be able to arrange with family or a friend, with safety measures in place (e.g. through/under doors, with the use of masks, distancing, sanitiser or other COVID safety interventions), to swiftly & safely complete this requirement,” it said.