Australia's unemployment rate reached 3.9% in April, delivering a good headline for Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg in the dying days of the campaign.

The magic number of 3.9% was actually reached in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said, revising its previous numbers, and just 4000 jobs were created in net terms in April -- but that was the result of a large number of full-time jobs being created and a slightly smaller number of part-time jobs being lost, so it's still quality growth (there were 20,000 jobs created in March and 90,000 created in February). There was also a one-point fall in the participation rate, which helped push the headline unemployment rate down (and we can afford the occasional drop given how high participation currently is).

Labor's opposition treasurer Jim Chalmers and finance opposition Katy Gallagher also engaged in the traditional ritual of the release of policy costings, an exercise that bears minimal relation to actual budget numbers and the real economy, but which is fetishised by the press gallery. Labor's policies add to $7.4 billion more than the government's over the forward estimates, or just under $2 billion a year. Or, more correctly, Labor's confected set of numbers add to $7.4 billion more than the government's confected set of numbers.