Did anyone notice the United Australia Party special on Ten last night? No one did, it seems. Just an average of 59,000 in the five metro markets across the hour from 9.45 -- the best audience across the five capitals being Melbourne, where an average of 19,500 tuned in.

So while the lead-in program, First Dates Australia, averaged 288,000 in the metro markets, the Clive Palmer/Craig Kelly bore-athon went unwatched, losing 229,000 viewers. In Perth in the final quarter-hour, just 1000 watched. In fact, for that final quarter-hour, an average of just 9000 people were watching across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. That is the TV equivalent of gone to black and bed! Let’s hope Ten was paid a lot of money for giving up its valuable late prime-time slot.

(To top it off, Wednesday night’s broadcast was advertised in Thursday’s The Sydney Morning Herald on page 19 -- just in case you missed it!)