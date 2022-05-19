The last week of Scott Morrison’s campaign has been marked by two significant television interviews, one on the ABC on Monday night’s 7.30 by Leigh Sales, and the other the following night by Tracy Grimshaw on Nine’s A Current Affair.

The 7.30 outing had the greater pre-event hype, partly due to Morrison having held out for weeks from fronting the national broadcaster. But it was the Grimshaw interview that has had many talking since. It's interesting to look at why.

Sales opened in familiar combative style: “How do you campaign effectively when even you are admitting that the biggest drag on the government's reelection chance is yourself?”