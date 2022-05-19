OK, first off, here's what I reckon. The "bulldozer" thing a double-fake? Scott Morrison looked like he chose his words badly as he "confessed" to being... a forceful and single-minded machine, capable of sweeping all before him, with no reverse gear. Labor leapt on it.

“Bulldozers knock things down, I'm a builder!” he said in that slightly boyish voice of his. In other words, "I futilely pile up stuff the bulldozer annihilates, without pausing." Was the target men in outer-suburban marginals who like gyms, supplements, Jason Statham movies and the UAP? Are the Libs now maxing the gender gap, having given up on women? Did Labor do exactly what the Morrison wonks wanted them to do? Again?

* * *