While the global surge in coal prices is set to significantly push up east coast electricity prices, the pain won't be equally shared. Because of their reliance on coal exports, NSW and Queensland face higher prices than other states. And the impact is already being felt.

New research by Johanna Bowyer of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis reveals that Victorian, Tasmanian and South Australian households will be somewhat shielded from the global coal price rise. For the two smaller states it's because of the higher level of renewables in their energy mix. In the case of Victoria, its reliance on brown coal, which is not exported, has meant it has had the lowest average wholesale price in the first quarter of 2022.

According to Bowyer, wholesale electricity prices rose 141% in the first quarter compared with the first quarter of 2021, to $87 a megawatt hour (MWh) -- reversing the down price trend until last year that was driven by the growth of cheap renewable energy. The rise was propelled by the global spike in coal prices created by Russia's threats to, and then invasion of, Ukraine.