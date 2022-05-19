Yesterday we looked at the key seats both major parties hope to win in their quest to form government. But there are plenty of other interesting and tight contests flying under the radar that could have a huge impact on the Saturday night's result. Here’s our breakdown of others to keep an eye on.

Labor shock losses

Kristina Keneally could be in trouble in Fowler. Remember, after being bumped down the Senate ticket, Labor’s home affairs spokeswoman was parachuted into the diverse, working-class south-west Sydney seat at the expense of a Vietnamese-Australian candidate, Dai Le.

Le, a Vietnamese-Australian former Liberal, is running as an independent, and althugh Labor is fairly confident of holding the electorate, recent polling saw Keneally’s primary vote in freefall.