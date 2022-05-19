Read more from Crikey’s Elect Me! series here.
If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?
To boost the power of the organised working class in society relative to capital.
In Crikey’s Elect Me! series, we ask candidates across the breadth of the political spectrum for their answers to the same key questions.
