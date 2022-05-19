Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

The last week of the election has been centred around costings: when will they be announced, what will they show, and whether they matter. On today’s Electioncast, news editor Georgia Wilkins dissects the electoral tradition of policy costings, and introduces Crikey‘s “Campaign of Lies and Falsehoods” dossier.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Put a fork in them, the election is almost done. Understand what happens next with our best ever discounts. ENDS MIDNIGHT