If you could change just one thing about Australia, what would it be?

A massive increase in resources for cancer treatment and research. Too many families have lost loved ones to this disease, and we can and must do more.

What is the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Receiving the news that a family member had passed away — it’s something I’ll never forget.

What is the best thing that has ever happened to you?

Being blessed with a loving, supportive family. I’m grateful for it each and every day.

Who or what do you see as the biggest threat to Australia?

The under-resourcing and lack of preparedness for our response to natural disasters. We saw it with the bushfires a few years ago, and we’ve seen it this year with the floods. We need to do more to support our firefighters, SES and other emergency services to prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

Which historical figure do you most admire and why?

Gough Whitlam. He is the most visionary leader our country has ever seen, and he made such significant improvements to the fabric of our country in such a short period of time — particularly in Western Sydney.

What would your final meal be?

A good old-fashioned Australian pub steak with chips and salad, washed down with proper milkbar-style chocolate milkshake.