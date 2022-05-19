Autumn days in Melbourne can be glorious. This isn’t one of them.

It’s damp and dismal, and early voters struggle to find a park at the Holy Family Parish Catholic church in suburban Mount Waverley.

They arrive in a steady stream, striding purposefully through the clutch of primary-coloured volunteers handing out how-to-vote cards. Today the contenders -- sitting Liberal MP Gladys Liu and Labor challenger Carina Garland -- are both here, warmly greeting each constituent: “Hi, I’m Gladys” and “Hi, I’m Carina".