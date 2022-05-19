A few weeks ago I went into detail in Crikey about childcare policies of the Coalition v Labor's promises, with a view to showing where each policy could suit best, based on various factors such as the number and age of children, and family income.

The comparison was worth the effort because some situations had a better outcome under the existing Coalition policy and vice versa.

I worked on the policy as outlined on the Labor website -- which simplified the way the childcare subsidy was calculated -- and dismantled the Coalition’s more targeted policy that paid higher subsidies to families with more than one child under six.