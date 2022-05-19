Wet Melbourne afternoon, plane trees dripping, Victorian villas, Audis everywhere. Hawthorn mon amour.

Outside the division of Kooyong's only pre-polling booth, a sea of teal, up and down the street. Monique Ryan must have 30 supporters out, placards everywhere, T-shirts the works, a spreading lake. About half that of darker blue Libs, a long banana of UAPers, a speck of red and green here and there.

There's a queue stretching out the station and down the street, and the spruikers are crowded around them, the two lead candidates too. Joshie Frydenburg is close to the door, in a blue beanie, small and neat, dark-blue Kathmandu windcheater and jeans, looks like he's just dug the Rover out of a mudhole at the farmlet. Ryan is a few spaces down, in a beige overcoat, confident enough to sport a shirt with royal blue stripes. They're rotated about 30 degrees away from each other, like a bitterly divorced couple at the daughter's wedding they both paid for. Ryan's in fine form, twirling her umbrella.