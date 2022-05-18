With late campaign polls suggesting a tightening race and unprecedented support for minor parties and independents, voters in many seats are having to think increasingly carefully about the tactical implications of their vote.

Tactical voting has long been a familiar concept in the United Kingdom and Canada, where first-past-the-post often requires voters to frame their choice around who they would like to keep out rather than let in.

In straightforward two-party races, Australia’s preferential voting system gives voters the assurance they can support a minor party without losing their say in the result of the main race.