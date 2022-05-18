Both party leaders had setpiece events today -- the prime minister addressed the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce and Anthony Albanese addressed the National Press Club (NPC), a traditional pre-election address Scott Morrison is refusing to do, possibly given he was caught out by cost-of-living questions last time he appeared there.

However, the theme of the day was wages and how Australian workers are falling behind -- and fast. The Australian Bureau of Statistics released Wage Price Index (WPI) data for the March quarter this morning, showing wages growth stuck at 0.7%, and 2.4% in the year to March.

That means real wages have fallen, on average, by 2.7% over the year to March given the March inflation result of 5.1%. That was manna from heaven for Albanese, given he has backed wages to increase enough to maintain real wages and argued that wages stagnation is a deliberate policy choice of the government.