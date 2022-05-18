Nine won, despite a noticeable drop in viewers for ACA with Tracy Grimshaw interviewing ScoMo. Last Tuesday night ACA averaged 971,000 national viewers; last night, 860,000, with the metro audience dipping to 600,000 from 668,000. That was better than the 799,000 who watched 7.30 on Monday night and saw ScoMo interviewed by Leigh Sales. 7.30 averaged 799,000 on Monday night, down from 844,000 the previous Monday night.

Grimshaw did a very good job with ScoMo, far stronger than the dynamic duo on Today (Karl and Allison). The PM is a guaranteed audience killer -- maybe he should go on Big Brother (579,000).

Viewing numbers were again weak in breakfast - Sunrise under 400,000 nationally (381,000), Today under 300,000 (279,000), News Breakfast well under 300,000 (265,000). Campaign fatigue among viewers?