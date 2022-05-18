Nine won, despite a noticeable drop in viewers for ACA with Tracy Grimshaw interviewing Scott Morrison. Last Tuesday night ACA averaged 971,000 national viewers; last night 860,000, with the metro audience dipping to 600,000 from 668,000. That was better than the 799,000 who watched 7.30 on Monday night and saw the PM interviewed by Leigh Sales. 7.30 averaged 799,000, down from 844,000 the previous Monday night.

Grimshaw did a very good job with Morrison, far stronger than the dynamic duo on Today (Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon). The PM is a guaranteed audience killer -- maybe he should go on Big Brother (579,000).

Viewing numbers were again weak in breakfast: Sunrise under 400,000 nationally (381,000), Today under 300,000 (279,000), News Breakfast well under 300,000 (265,000). Campaign fatigue among viewers?