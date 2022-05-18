Three days to go. Finally, Labor’s deceptively comfortable-looking lead in the opinion polls has started to narrow in the final days, even though around 15% of eligible voters have already cast their ballots early.

All this means is we’re in for a long night this Saturday, with the result turning on a handful of key marginal seats. Here is where the election will be won and lost:

Labor targets

These are some of the Coalition’s most marginal seats, and if Labor doesn't win them, forming government will be a real struggle. Both parties have poured resources into Bass in Northern Tasmania (Lib +0.4%), the government’s tightest.