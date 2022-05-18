This is the first in a two-part series about Mandarin-speaking voters in this election by Wanning Sun, a specialist in Chinese media and cultural studies from University of Technology Sydney.

Most of the Mandarin-speaking voters in Australia are first-generation migrants from the People’s Republic of China.

For several years I have closely followed many WeChat groups as a participant observer, mainly to get a sense of the level of their political engagement. With the election happening on Saturday, I have made some interesting and important observations from my participation in more than 10 politically active WeChat groups -- observations that may raise the eyebrows of many mainstream English speakers.