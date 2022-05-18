Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

In the dying days of the election, both parties have sharpened their message about why you should elect them. Scott Morrison reset his campaign during a speech at the Liberal Party launch on Sunday. On today’s Electioncast, federal politics reporter Kishor Napier-Raman debriefs on Anthony Albanese’s last-minute pitch at the National Press Club today.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Put a fork in them, the election is almost done. Understand what happens next with our best ever discounts. ENDS THURSDAY