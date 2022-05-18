A former student taught by Chris Dawson will return to court to testify in his murder trial a day after recounting how he gave her love letters and pet nicknames during her last years in high school.

The woman, known only as JC, gave evidence in the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday about secret notes Dawson would leave in her schoolbag calling her “petal” and his “lovely beautiful bub” while he was her teacher in 1980 and 1981.

Dawson, 73 is accused of killing his wife Lynette Dawson and disposing of her body in January 1982 because he wanted to be in a relationship with JC. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

JC said Dawson had pursued her since 1979, thinking she was attractive after seeing her in the playground when she was 15.

She told the court he had purchased her new schoolbags and left her notes, signing off as “God” to prevent anyone else knowing it was him leaving the messages.

The now 58 year old said she would spend the night at Dawson’s home while she was hired to babysit his children, would swim topless in his pool, and that he kissed her for the first time while giving her a driving lesson.

The court heard Dawson made his wife sleep by giving her alcohol so he could have sex with JC in the final months of 1981. At the time, she says she stayed with the Dawsons to study for the HSC away from domestic violence occurring at home.

Also on Wednesday, Chris Dawson’s former brother-in-law Greg Simms told the court that he believed the former rugby league player was guilty of murdering Ms Dawson.

Mr Simms was accused of painting Dawson in an unfavourable light because he was desperate to get closure about his sister’s disappearance, and altering his evidence after hearing what others had said about the Dawsons and JC in The Teacher’s Pet podcast.

