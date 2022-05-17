At last, a program that explained the independent movement in Saturday’s election: Australian Story (720,000 nationally) profiled groundbreaker Cathy Haines, who tossed out the Liberal Party’s Sophie Mirabella from the Victorian rural seat of Indi and provided the model for the rise of independents in the 2019 and now 2022 federal polls.

Nine’s Lego Masters finally cracked the million-viewer mark with the winner’s announcement (1.029 million); the final averaged 972,000. And that gave Nine the win on the night as the absence of The Voice saw Seven forced to fall back on Big Brother (563,000). On the ABC, 7.30 featured an interview with the PM -- 799,000 nationally -- but Australian Story was far more interesting.

Of course this was all overshadowed by the return for 2022 of Have You Been Paying Attention? (915,000) to Ten.