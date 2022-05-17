"With what's happening to our oceans after the recent floods, you can't deny the reality of climate change any more, and the need for real action. Do you think, in that TV spot we just did, I talked too much about vaginas?" says Mandy Nolan, Greens candidate for Richmond, from behind the wheel of a rental as we zip along the road from Byron Bay to Ballina.

"Too much?" I said. "I'm not the one to ask."

We're flying, just under the speed limit, hitting roundabouts, not always rounding them. Clunk-badabunk. Trees fly by, yellow signs saying "Watch for koalas". Nolan, six feet tall, platinum blonde, your average Byron Amazonian, is squeezed into the driver's seat.