This isn't the first election when the Coalition promised to allow the use of super for housing.

In what might be an auspicious sign for Scott Morrison and his chances for victory, the Coalition went to the 1996 election promising to examine "allowing first homebuyers to withdraw a portion of their superannuation contributions from their superannuation fund or Retirement Savings Account for the deposit on their first home".

In government, having examined it -- a discussion paper was issued by Treasury with the 1997 budget -- the Coalition abandoned the idea.