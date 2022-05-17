The brother of Lynette Dawson will continue his evidence at the murder trial of Chris Dawson, who is accused of killing her four decades ago.

Greg Simms on Tuesday began his testimony at the NSW Supreme Court trial of Dawson, who is alleged to have murdered his wife in January 1982.

Dawson, 73, a former Newtown Jets rugby league player and teacher, has pleaded not guilty to killing the mother-of-two.

Put a fork in them, the election is almost done. Understand what happens next with our best ever discounts. JOIN TODAY

The Crown claims Dawson murdered Lynette – who disappeared from their Bayview home on Sydney’s northern beaches – and disposed of her body because of his affair with one of his students, known as JC.

Dawson’s legal team has argued at the trial that he might have failed his wife as a husband, but he did not kill her

Mr Simms has so far told the court his sister loved Dawson “with all her heart” but was “very stressed” by late 1981 about the state of their relationship.

He recalled Dawson on one occasion that year saying of his sister: “She can get in the bloody kitchen where she belongs”.

He has denied making up evidence about a sales inspection report he said he found in a dressing gown of his sister in a bid “convey Mr Dawson in a poor light”.

Also on Tuesday, Ms Dawson’s sister Patricia Jenkins testified that Lynette was “in great distress” in 1981 and was concerned about Dawson’s anger towards her.

She agreed Ms Dawson was intelligent, made independent decisions and stood up to people, but said she became “cowered” by Dawson.

She said the last time she ever spoke to her sister was on New Year’s Day 1982.