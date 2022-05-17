While Crikey has long enjoyed dissecting "independent reports" that are actually piles of tendentious rubbish, it's rare to encounter reports that turn out to be 100% out in their figuring. But a new one from the Australia Institute has revealed three fossil fuel industry reports that have proved to be spectacularly wrong -- at taxpayers' expense.

The Australia Institute's methodology was simple: look at what claims fossil fuel companies and their lobby groups made about how much tax they'd pay on their exploitation of fossil fuels, and then check their tax records to see how they stacked up.

The result? 100% wrong. Well, OK, we can quibble over whether it's exactly 100%, but close enough.