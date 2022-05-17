Welcome to Crikey’s Electioncast, a new podcast offering an independent and honest look at the politics and policy in the lead-up to the 2022 federal election. Each day Crikey’s journalists will give you a no-spin look at what Australia’s politicians are doing to win your votes.

One of the main ways that political parties get a message out to voters is by paying Facebook. On today’s Electioncast, associate editor Cam Wilson speaks with Georgia Wilkins about the different ways the parties are using Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms to win your vote this election.

Electioncast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Put a fork in them, the election is almost done. Understand what happens next with our best ever discounts. JOIN TODAY