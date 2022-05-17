Hey, it’s me, the undecided voter likely to change my mind because Labor hasn’t released its costings yet!

Today, the back and forth between both camps was dominated by this fairly insider-ish clash over the opposition’s decision to wait until the 11th hour to release the costs of its policies.

“How can you trust an opposition that says they want to take the reins of the Australian economy when they haven’t been prepared to share with you what their policies cost?” thundered Scott Morrison.