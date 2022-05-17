Imagine if Scott Morrison had been genuine in declaring he needed to change.
Imagine if he had used his ABC TV appearance on 7.30 last night to show what he meant when he told the nation that his leadership, modelled on a bulldozer, was dead.
Imagine if he had opened the interview by apologising for escaping the country, as bushfires ruined lives and livelihoods, more than two years ago.
