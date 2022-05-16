A support worker recorded and shared intimate images and videos of participants in a day program for people with a disability in western Sydney, a royal commission has been told.

The inquiry into the neglect and abuse of people with a disability on Monday began a five-day examination of the services provided by the Australian Foundation for Disability, also known as Afford.

Counsel assisting Patrick Griffin said the commission would hear from the mothers of three men who were involved in the organisation’s day program at Mt Druitt, which one mother described as glorified babysitting.

Put a fork in them, the election is almost done. Understand what happens next with our best ever discounts. JOIN TODAY

He said the hearing would be provided details of the conduct of the lifestyle support worker who was subsequently jailed for more than three years after pleading guilty to a number of offences.

Mr Griffin said that conduct also involved taunting the young men who had significant intellectual and other disabilities including autism and Down syndrome.

He said the men’s parents had raised issues over the quality of care and with the accounts sent by Afford, with one man withdrawn from the program after being charged for services supposedly provided when he was on holiday with his family.

The commission will hear from former Afford staff who raised concerns over the safety and quality of the services being provided including one who took her concerns to the board but subsequently resigned after going on stress leave.

According to Afford’s annual reports, in 2020/2021 it supported more than 6000 clients with disability and had an annual revenue of $145.6 million after growing rapidly from 898 clients in 2016/17.

The not-for-profit organisation operates predominantly in NSW but recently expanded to provide services in Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.