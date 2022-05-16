Labor has refocused its efforts on Australia’s sovereign manufacturing capabilities, announcing a $1.5 billion medical manufacturing fund as the prime minister remains determined to defy national polls for a second time.

The medical manufacturing fund will form part of Labor’s $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund to shore up medical supply chains, including vaccines.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says he would also commission the development of a medical manufacturing industry plan to determine how local businesses can secure government contracts.

“Serious countries should make things. Serious countries should be led by builders, not bulldozers, which is how I would lead a future Labor government,” Mr Albanese said.

But despite Labor remaining ahead in the polls, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has remained defiant, hoping to pull off consecutive election wins against the odds.

Mr Morrison said he wasn’t contemplating standing down in the event of a hung parliament or Liberal loss on polling day.

“That’s not something I’m contemplating because I’m not contemplating that being the scenario,” Mr Morrison told the ABC’s 7.30 on Monday.

“I’m focused on one thing and that’s ensuring our government continues.”

The prime minister also vowed to take a “more inclusive” approach to the role if he was re-elected.

“During the course of a crisis and a pandemic, you’ve got to move fast, you’ve got to be decisive and that means sometimes you can’t take everybody with you and you don’t always get everything right either,” Mr Morrison said.

“But in the next phase, then we’ve got the opportunity to bring people forward on that plan.”

Mr Morrison also danced around questions about why traditionally safe Liberal seats were facing strong challenges from pro-climate, pro-integrity agenda.

He instead pivoted to the government’s economic credentials, saying cost of living pressures are more severe in the regions as opposed to inner Sydney and Melbourne seats.

“Our members have done an extraordinary job there but as time has gone on, many of these places, I suppose, are less vulnerable to the impacts of the economy than, say, many of the places I’ve been in this campaign, he said.

“The broader suburbs of the country … are places that cannot afford the sort of risk that comes with a Labor party and a leader that is a bit loose with the economy.”

Greens leader Adam Bandt has also used the party’s national campaign launch to call on the future government to sign the Global Methane Pledge, committing countries to reduce methane emissions by 30 per cent in the next decade.