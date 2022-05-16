Mathias Cormann: "Increasing the amount of money going into real estate by facilitating access to super savings pre-retirement will not improve housing affordability. It would increase demand for housing and, all other things being equal, would actually drive up house prices by more. That is, it would reduce housing affordability, including for first-home buyers. The only effective way to tackle housing affordability is by boosting housing supply, not by boosting demand.” October 2014

Peter Costello: "If you want it to top up people's retirement, if you want it to save the government money and it has that dual purpose, then you probably won't allow people to draw down on it for housing." March 2015

Malcolm Turnbull: "[A] thoroughly bad idea ... That is not what the superannuation system is designed to achieve." March 2015