The Perth hills glow under grey skies. What looks under the blazing, sapping sun to be a fairly uniform knot of thick forest suddenly comes alive, luminous with subtlety and variety -- the full spectrum of greens, the blackened trunks deep and rich, the odd explosion of red or gold leaves, all as distinct and wedded as the instruments in an orchestra. Which is just as well, as the weather is fantastically miserable on the morning I head there.

I meet Tania Lawrence, Labor candidate for the seat of Hasluck, in Mundaring. She’s at a pre-poll centre between a small, new-looking bar called Hemmingway and a little cluster of shops. The “Hills” is a loose term Perth locals use for the Darling Ranges east of Perth and some of the surrounding hinterland, taking in communities like Mundaring and Kalamunda.

It may be the simple physical reality of the hills themselves, but these places feel like bounded, centred communities in ways that the stretch of Great Eastern Highway which takes you there never does. The great flat expanse out towards the airport, residential areas crowded by motor lodges, places to buy lighting or furniture, business suites with small accountants and places to get your security guard certificate, fast food joints, politicians’ offices -- places no human would ever be unless they specifically had to or were stopping there on the way to somewhere else.