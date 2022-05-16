In politics it’s dangerous to be caught changing your mind in public. In political reporting, it can be more dangerous still. Over this past weekend, we’ve watched Australia’s commentariat grapple with the fact that the two absolute certainties it brought to the campaign are turning out dead wrong.

Pre-election, the groupthink of Australia’s political press corps revolved around two immutable beliefs: Morrison? Master campaigner with an almost magical ability to divine the narrow goat track to victory; Albanese? Nice guy, but not really up to it, is he?

It’s taken five weeks of campaigning for the first handful of commentators to wonder why those beliefs have crashed into the stubborn refusal of polling to demonstrate that the Australian people agree.